Cell phone video shows moment Florida tour boat carrying passengers collided with vessel

A Florida law firm representing four of the 13 people hurt when a Florida tour boat and vessel collided near PortMiami last month released video of the collision.

The 15-second clip provided by Mausner Graham Injury Law shows a tourist from New York taking a video for Instagram on Feb. 11 before inadvertently recording the impact.

In the beginning of the video, laughing can be heard, and the tourist appears happy to have their hair blowing in the wind while the tour boat operated by Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventures was speeding through the water. Music can be heard playing in the background.

The tourist then pans the camera over to the front of the boat, where more passengers can be seen before they look over and see another boat coming right towards them. Screams can be heard right before the crash that sends the cell phone tumbling.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this terrible and frightening incident. This kind of boat collision should not happen. We intend to hold both vessels responsible,” the law firm said in a statement to Fox News Digital

The video will be used as evidence to prove negligence in a pending civil lawsuit, WPLG-TV reported, adding that the other boat involved was a “43-foot luxury boat that the U.S. Coast Guard believes may have been operating as an illegal charter.”

The website for Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventures says tours are for ages 3 plus, last 45 minutes and start at $45. It is said to be a “Miami vice style” tour that can give patrons an “an off-shore experience, covering three times the Miami area as compared to other tour vessels.”

The company has not responded to Fox News Digital requests for comment.

