Chesapeake Bay Bridge westbound shut down following massive vehicle pile-up; injuries reported

Several people have been hospitalized after a huge motor pile-up involving at least 25 vehicles on a major thruway in Maryland Saturday morning.

The incident took place at around 8 a.m. on the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). The dual-span bridge over the Chesapeake Bay links the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area with the Eastern Shore region, which consists of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

Fox 5 reports that the multi-vehicle smash took place amid heavy fog and the bridge has been closed with long delays expected in Annapolis and Kent Island for an extended period of time.

Aerial footage showed several tractor-trailers, pick-up trucks and cars and SUVs crashed at the scene. One truck carrying a liquid tank trailer also appeared to have pinned a sedan against a rail.

Photos released by the MDTA show traffic backed up near the bridge and emergency vehicles at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, or how serious their injuries were. It is not known what caused the initial collision and if the fog played a part.

Drivers are urged to delay traveling across the bridge, Fox 5 reports. Eastbound and westbound traffic is alternating on the eastbound span. Officials say two-way operations have been prohibited due to fog and limited visibility.

Motorists should stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents, according to Fox 5.