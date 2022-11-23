Chesapeake police to provide updates in briefing hours after deadly mass shooting at Virginia Walmart

​

The City of Chesapeake is planning to hold a briefing at 8 a.m. ET to provide additional information on a mass shooting that took place late Tuesday night at a Walmart store.

“A news conference in response to the Walmart active shooter will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23 at the Public Safety Operations Center, 2130 S Military Hwy,” the city said in a tweet just after 2 a.m. local time.

The presser comes the morning after authorities say the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia left seven people, including the gunman, dead. The store is located along Battlefield Blvd.

At 4:30 a.m., Chesapeake police first revealed the number of fatalities.

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA WALMART SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 7 PEOPLE DEAD, OTHERS INJURED: POLICE

“Chesapeake Police confirm 7 fatalities, including the shooter, from last night’s shooting at Walmart on Sam’s Circle,” the city said.

Police responded to the “active shooter” call at approximately 10:12 p.m., while the store was still open to the public and shortly after the evening shift workers had clocked in. Responding officers coordinated with a tactical team to enter the store, Chesapeake police spokesman MPO Leo Kosinski said at an overnight briefing.

Bodies were found in various areas of the store, the spokesperson said, including one that was found at the entrance. The shooting originated in the back of the store, according to local news outlet WAVY-TV 10.

Authorities continued their investigation of the shooting through the late evening hours and into the morning.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick W. West responded to the shooting, thanking first responders and calling for prayer.

“I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our City. My prayers are with all those affected – the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers,” West said. “I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene.”

He added: “Chesapeake is a tightknit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together, we will support each other throughout this time. Please keep us in your prayers.”

It is not immediately clear if the shooter or the victims were employees of the store.

The shooting happened three days after a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five dead and 17 wounded.