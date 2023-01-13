Chicago building collapse buries worker, who is pulled from debris in grave condition

​

Chicago fire crews rescued a worker who was trapped after a three-story building partially collapsed Thursday morning in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Three people were working at the vacant building that was under construction around 11 a.m. when the collapse happened, fire officials told FOX 32 Chicago.

Crews found the worker under a pile of debris roughly 3 to 5 feet deep and were able to free him before noon.

LIGHTFOOT CAMPAIGN, DESPERATE FOR VOLUNTEERS, ASKS TEACHERS TO OFFER ‘CREDIT’ TO STUDENTS WHO JOIN: REPORT

The worker was taken in an ambulance to University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.