Chicago DNC: Anti-Israel protests erupt as Kamala Harris speaks on final night of convention

​

CHICAGO – Anti-Israel protesters took to the streets for a fourth night in Chicago Thursday on the last night of the Democratic National Convention where nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, was set to make a historic speech, addressing her supporters.

Demonstrators met around 5 p.m. before marching, led by Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling and officers.

The march on Thursday, passing by Park 578, was further away from the United Center, the stadium hosting the DNC, than in previous marches. A large group of riot cops positioned themselves between the marchers and the DNC.

HAMAS LEADER SINWAR REPORTEDLY WANTS GUARANTEE OF SURVIVAL AS GAZA CEASE-FIRE TALKS SAID TO BE FALTERING

Minor skirmishes broke out during the march Thursday, including one involving a counter protester with an American flag. Some of the anti-Israel side also taunted police with a megaphone, saying, “You guys are the ones with guns!”

Another attendee wearing a “BLM” shirt waved a huge black while taunting police, saying “You guys are scared.”

Waving signs and Palestinian flags, protesters chanted on bullhorns: “There is one solution, intifada revolution” and “long live the antifada.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Closer to sundown, some attendees started splintering off from the main group and leaving the demonstration.

Later in the evening, protesters burned an American flag.