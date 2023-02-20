Chicago fiery drag racing crash leaves 3 dead, including 2 teenagers

​

Three people were killed, including two teenagers, when a car caught on fire in Chicago over the weekend during a drag racing incident, police said.

Officers were already responding to the area in West Pullman around 11 p.m. Saturday night after police received reports of drag racing.

The driver of the vehicle somehow lost control and crashed into the Grand Motel in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Witness told police the car immediately burst into flames.

Three people died in the crash, including two 18-year-old men, according to Fox 32.

Witnesses said they called the police after observing the vehicle doing doughnuts in the street.

Family identified two of the victims as Jose Manuel Velazquez and Jonal Gutierrez. The family told Fox 32 they were both 18 and graduates of East Aurora High School.

Cell phone video captured moments after the crash shows a trail of fire leading to a car that appears to be fully engulfed. It’s unclear what exactly caused the fiery crash.