Chicago fire captain killed in line of duty after garage collapses following early morning inferno

A Chicago fire captain and father of four died while responding to a garage inferno Wednesday morning on the city’s west side, triggering a “mayday” alarm.

Capt. David Meyer, 54, leaves behind his parents, wife, three daughters and one son, according to Chicago Fire Department (CFD) Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.

A garage fire was called in just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, and after firefighters extinguished the flames, the garage collapsed during salvage and overhaul, Nance-Holt said during a news conference.

A mayday alarm was immediately called just before 4:20 a.m. and Meyer was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

University of Iowa police helped ensure one of Meyer’s daughters, who attends college in Iowa, was able to return home quickly.

The 28-year Chicago fire veteran was assigned to truck 29 on the west side, and previously served as a lieutenant on truck 35.

“He spent most of his career on the west side of Chicago in busy firehouses, doing what he loved to do,” Nance-Holt said. “… Please keep us all in your prayers. This is unfortunate. It’s one of those things. We go to work every day, and we never know if we’re going to come home.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said Meyer embodied what it means to be a public servant and a hero.

“We mourn collectively together, and I’m asking that the people of Chicago pray without ceasing for the Meyer family [and] pray for the fire department,” Johnson said. “This is obviously a very difficult time for our city, but our city is strong. The brave women and men who serve this city every single day and put their lives on the line for us, we do not take that for granted.”

He added the loss should be a constant reminder of how vulnerable and fleeting life can be.

“Let us not take one another for granted,” Johnson said.