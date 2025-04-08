Chicago limo driver accused of sexually assaulting 5 women over 3 years

​

A man accused of committing five rapes in Chicago from 2022 to 2025 was arrested on April 4 and charged with 18 crimes, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling and Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke held a press conference Monday announcing the charges against Chakib Mansour Khodja, a 36-year-old Algerian national and limo driver, in five cases of sexual violence against women.

Khodja faces three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a weapon, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm, two counts of aggravated kidnapping while armed, aggravated criminal sexual abuse with bodily harm, aggravated kidnapping, unlawful restraint, attempted aggravated battery with strangulation, attempted kidnapping, attempted home invasion with a dangerous weapon, attempted home invasion causing injury and two counts of misdemeanor public indecency.

According CPD, Khodja was arrested Friday at Chicago O’Hare International Airport while returning from a trip to Algeria.

“These women survived something that is horrible and terrible. And it’s something they will continue to live with for the rest of their days,” Snelling said. “I want to acknowledge the strength and resilience of these survivors who were traumatized by these horrific crimes and actions.”

O’Neill Burke said Chicago is safer now that Khodja is off the streets. She also acknowledged CPD’s resilience during the investigation.

“This man was a violent, serial predator who literally went out hunting for his victims,” she said. “It was only through the dogged police work. They didn’t give up. They kept investigating for three years and they found him.”

Police said Khodja threatened two victims earlier this year with a knife before proceeding to sexually assault them.

In a 2022 incident, CPD says he sexually assaulted a woman who was kidnapped by two other men after the men drove her to a part of the city with which she was unfamiliar.

During the same year, in an attempted kidnapping and rape, Khodja stands accused of putting a drawstring bag over the victim’s head to obstruct her vision. She was able to fight him off.

Police say they determined Khodja was linked to four of the five cases via DNA evidence.

CPD declined to comment further.