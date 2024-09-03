Chicago man charged in random shooting deaths of 4 sleeping transit passengers

​

A Chicago man who allegedly shot and killed four passengers at random as they were sleeping on a train on Monday has been charged.

Rhanni S. Davis, 30, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, Fox Chicago reported.

The four victims were sleeping on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train around 5:30 a.m. when they were shot, authorities said.

The train arrived at the Forest Park station and CTA workers notified police.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center before being pronounced dead.

Two of the victims were identified as Adrian Collins, 60, and Simeon Bihesi, 28. The other two victims have so far been identified only as a male and a female.

Davis fled the scene after the shootings but was arrested on the CTA’s Pink Line. Police reportedly recovered a gun during the arrest.

“This heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, nonetheless on a public transit train,” the CTA said in a statement.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Davis walking through a train car and shooting three of the victims seated separately, police said.

The fourth victim was in a different car.