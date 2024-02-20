Chicago police arrest four Venezuelan migrants for allegedly strangling, robbing man on train

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Four immigrants from Venezuela were arrested Saturday for allegedly robbing and beating a man on a CTA train in Chicago.

Chicago police identified the men as Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, 22; Wilker Gutierrez Sierra, 21; Carlos Carreno-Carreno, 20; and Yonnier Guasamucare Garcia, 18.

Police said the four men robbed and beat a 49-year-old man on a CTA train in the 2000 block of South Kostner Avenue. The man was reported to have lost consciousness but has since recovered.

Police arrested the four alleged offenders just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of S Pulaski Rd, less than 45 minutes after the robbery and beating.

Responding officers located the four men and placed them into custody, charging them each with robbery and aggravated battery/strangulation.

Bond hearings for the four men, who were identified as Venezuelan migrants, were scheduled for Monday.

MICHIGAN ASKS RESIDENTS TO HELP HOUSE, SETTLE MIGRANTS AMID CRISIS AT BORDER

The four men gave their address as a city-run migrant shelter. Immigration experts told WGN 9 that three of the four defendants face deportation if convicted on felony charges.

The Chicago Police Department would not confirm their legal status or legal address to Fox News.

Since August 2022, the City of Chicago has received 35,000 migrants either bussed or flown up from the Southern Border. Thirteen thousand of them have been moved to shelters at the expense of taxpayers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The governor and the Cook County Board President have asked state lawmakers for another $250 million to address the crisis after the City of Chicago has spent nearly double that.