Chicago police find two bodies near O’Hare Airport hours apart

​

Chicago police reported that two people were found dead Saturday near O’Hare International Airport – only hours apart.

Both deceased people were found on West O’Hare Avenue.

The first decedent was an unidentified woman found on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) railcar at around 3:15 a.m.

Authorities believe the woman may have overdosed. She was pronounced dead at Resurrection Hospital.

5 WAYS LEFT-WING CHICAGO MAYOR-ELECT BRANDON JOHNSON HAS PROMISED TO TRANSFORM CITY

A 36-year-old man was discovered less than 12 hours later on West O’Hare Avenue.

The man was found unresponsive at around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to Resurrection Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

LORI LIGHTFOOT TORPEDOED AFTER LOSING RE-ELECTION BID: ‘GOOD RIDDANCE!’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital that area detectives are investigating the incidents.