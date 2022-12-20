Chicago police searching for missing Northwestern student last seen on FaceTime with his father

​

A doctoral student at Northwestern University went missing after leaving a party in the early hours of Sunday morning in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to police.

Authorities and loved ones of Peter Salvino are now searching for the 25-year-old, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants when he disappeared.

Salvino’s last contact was over FaceTime at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, police said. He had plans to meet his father for the Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon, but never showed up, according to WGN-TV.

He’s a doctoral student in Northwestern University’s Interdepartmental Neuroscience PhD program, according to his LinkedIn.

Salvino is about 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone with information about his disappearance can contact Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.