Chicago sees 9 armed robberies in just over an hour: ‘Kind of scary’

Armed robbers struck Chicago’s West Side a whopping nine times in just over an hour as the Windy City continues to face an ongoing crime surge that has weary residents calling the violence “common.”

Robbers in a black SUV are suspected of nine robberies between 6:12 and 7:26 a.m. Friday, according to local WGNTV.

“It’s kind of scary going to work and having to think about being robbed, but in this area it’s common,” Anthony Castro, a worker at a local tire shop, told the outlet.

Employees at the shop that was targeted in the robbery spree told the outlet it was the first time the business had been hit in the five years since it opened.

“I try to be aware of my surroundings as much as possible, but these things are unpredictable,” Castro said. “You don’t know when they can possibly happen but again, don’t ever think it can’t happen because it can.”

Crime has spiked in Chicago in the last year, with homicides reaching an all-time high in 2021, data show.

“…Don’t ever think it can’t happen because it can.”

— Local employee Anthony Castro

Reports of robberies skyrocketed 15% in 2022, according to Chicago police records. Holdups have gone up 11% since 2020 and 2019, though they decreased 10% compared to 2018.

Those with any information regarding the incidents are encouraged to call 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.