Chicago woman held on $2 million bail after admitting to stabbing unborn baby’s father to death

​

A pregnant woman from Chicago with no criminal background is being held on $2 million bail after stabbing the father of her unborn child following an argument about who could use the microwave first.

Keshia Golden, 33, was arrested in Chicago on Oct. 23 and charged with first-degree murder after admitting to police that she stabbed her boyfriend, 30-year-old Calvin Sidney.

According to court documents, Golden was eight months pregnant with Sidney’s child and the two were dating and living together.

Early that morning, Golden and Sidney argued over who could use the microwave to reheat their food first when Golden knocked a plate of food out of Sidney’s hands.

CHICAGO POLICE SHOOT MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY WALKED INTO STATION, RANTED ‘ANTI-POLICE SENTIMENT’: OFFICIALS

Court documents read Sidney retaliated and shoved Golden onto a counter before his uncle stepped in and separated the two. According to witnesses, Sidney left the kitchen and went to a bedroom to lay down.

Sidney’s uncle, his brother, brother’s girlfriend, and Golden’s father were at the house at the time of the dispute.

Golden continued to approach the bedroom to argue with Sidney, and a few moments later armed herself with a knife and walked into the room.

Court documents state that Sidney’s uncle tried to prevent Golden from getting any closer to Sidney, but she reached around his uncle and stabbed Sidney in the thigh.

Sidney was unarmed when the knife entered his thigh and struck the femoral artery, reports read.

CHICAGO POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN WHO POINTED GUN AT NEWS CREW DURING LIVE REPORT

According to reports Golden then dropped the knife and fled the scene.

When police arrived, witnesses gave their recollection of events when Golden returned to the scene.

Golden was advised of her rights and she waived her rights before admitting to entering the bedroom and stabbing Sidney after a dispute in the kitchen.

Officers on the scene recovered a knife on the kitchen counter with what they suspected was blood on it.

Sidney was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injury. An autopsy determined the cause of death was one stab wound to the thigh.

Although Golden did not have a criminal history, five reports of domestic violence were made between June 2022 and September 2022.

Four of the incidents listed Sidney as the aggressor in acts involving choking, slapping, pushing, and punching Golden.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an incident on Aug. 29, Golden stabbed Sidney in the neck. Sidney was taken to the hospital, though he refused to press charges.

Although the State’s Attorney’s Office requested no bail, because Golden committed the offense of first-degree murder, the judge set bail at $2 million.

Golden’s next court date is set for Nov. 14 at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago.