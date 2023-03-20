China’s Xi meets with Putin, Newsom pressured to take action on reparations and more top headlines

​

‘HIGHLY SIGNIFICANT’ – China’s Xi meets with Putin in Moscow in effort to weaken US standing. Continue reading …

MAKING AMEND$ – Newsom under pressure to take executive action on reparations if California Legislature doesn’t act. Continue reading …

FIRST STRIKE – Kim Jong Un calls on North Korean military to be prepared to launch nuclear attack. Continue reading …

ON-AIR SCARE – Terrifying clip of meteorologist collapsing on live television goes viral. Continue reading …

PARTY FOUL – Spring breakers gather near Mexico border despite warning on crime and violence. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘ALL-HANDS-ON-DECK’ – Navy secretary cited climate change as top priority as Biden proposes shrinking the fleet. Continue reading …

‘BEST FOR AMERICA’ – Former Trump official explains why he’s supporting DeSantis for president in 2024. Continue reading …

GOV. RICK PERRY – Biden approves Alaska’s Willow drilling operation, but that’s only a small step to stop next energy crisis. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘PURE MISTREATMENT’ – Central Florida professor fired for disputing system racism fights back, files lawsuit. Continue reading …

‘TOO MUCH OF A CELEBRITY’ – Dems ‘worried’ Stacey Abrams is ‘likely’ to run again. Continue reading …

‘QUITE CONCERNING’ – Reporter warns Stanford students’ free speech ‘double standard’ could become mainstream among lawyers, judges. Continue reading …

NOT TAKING CHANCES – Libs of Tik Tok’s NYC book event for kids canceled after receiving threats of ‘unsafe behavior.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

MARK LEVIN – Ukrainians are in a fight to ‘maintain their independence and their liberty.’ Continue reading …

TREY GOWDY – DA Alvin Bragg’s politicized case against Trump risks the ‘demise of our country.’ Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘PRETTY CLEVER’ – Overdoses continue to fuel sales for the Sacklers — the family accused of igniting the opioid crisis. Continue reading …

‘RETURN TO SANITY’ – Homeschoolers flock to this small Christian college that counters Ivy League’s culture. Continue reading …

‘TRAGEDY AFTER TRAGEDY’ – Amid surging homicides in New Orleans, this woman is often one of the first on scene. Continue reading …

SPRING CHICKEN: Watch this creative boy make a costume worth clucking about. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: The FBI took her life savings. Now she’s fighting to help others get theirs back. See video …

WATCH: Benjamin Hall shares stories of his early days as a foreign correspondent.See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

“[Ukraine] did not attack Russia. They have not invaded Russia. They have not set up concentration camps in Ukraine where they’re bringing Russian children and women. They’ve not entered Russia and have committed acts of systemic torture, which the Russians have to the Ukrainians.”

– MARK LEVIN

