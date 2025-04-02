Chinese national smuggled illegal immigrants to American territory as US sees influx from adversary

​

A Chinese national has been sentenced to federal prison for exploiting a little-known loophole in an effort to ferry a dozen illegal migrants to a U.S. territory.

Zhongli Pang, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants and conspiracy to defraud the United States after attempting to smuggle 12 Chinese nationals to the territory of Guam, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday.

“The arrest of Mr. Pang is a testament to HSI’s continued efforts to deter the extremely dangerous and unlawful movement of illegal aliens within the CNMI,” Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Lucy Cabral-DeArmas said. “By holding criminals accountable, HSI works with state and local authorities to thwart future violations, ensuring the safety of our communities through continuing partnerships.”

Pang attempted to exploit a little-known loophole allowing Chinese visitors to travel to the Northern Mariana Islands without a visa, according to prosecutors.

However, Chinese migrants will occasionally take advantage of the visa waiver to sail to Guam, where a U.S. visa is required.

In June 2024, Pang, along with several co-conspirators, purchased a boat for $33,000 and plotted to ferry 12 Chinese nationals from the island of Saipan to Guam. Due to Pang’s limited boating experience and the risk of traveling approximately 100 miles by sea, the overcrowded vessel ran out of fuel and required rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The DOJ and an attorney for Pang did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A federal judge sentenced Pang to three months in federal prison with credit for time served and 50 hours of community service. The case comes as U.S. officials are cracking down on the flow of illegal immigrants through U.S. territories, such as Guam.

In 2023, HSI announced the launch of a Mariana Islands Border Enforcement Security Task Force in an effort to combat threats looking to enter the U.S. through the islands. The Mariana Islands and Guam can be an attractive entry point for criminals given their proximity to Asia.

HSI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

“We will continue to target illegal aliens unlawfully traveling between the CNMI and Guam,” U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson said. “The risk to personal safety is substantial. Those interdicted also face imprisonment and immigration penalties. We urge PRC nationals to fully comply with the CNMI’s parole program and return to China as agreed upon entry to Saipan. Enhanced enforcement efforts by DHS will result in the apprehension of those attempting to evade detection.”