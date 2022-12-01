Christopher Keeley manhunt: Abandoned Jeep found in search for man suspected of killing Massachusetts couple

​

Investigators searching for the fugitive wanted in connection with the double homicide of a elderly Massachusetts couple say the vehicle he was last seen driving in has been found abandoned.

Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, remains on the run Thursday after Carl and Vicki Mattson were discovered “stabbed and bludgeoned to death” inside their home in Marshfield on Tuesday night, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

“The Jeep has been located unoccupied,” Massachusetts State Police tweeted, without elaborating on its whereabouts. “We continue to seek Christopher Keeley.”

Cruz said Wednesday that the Mattsons, both 70, were found dead after police arrived to conduct a well-being check.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” Cruz said, noting that Keeley was an acquaintance of the couple. “This appears to be a targeted attack against these two individuals.”

The Marshfield Police Department says Keeley “may have altered [his] appearance by dying [his] hair red and goes by name of ‘Crispy.'”

The 27-year-old should be considered “armed and dangerous” and investigators at this moment “do not consider him to be in the area right now,” Cruz also said Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police describe Keeley as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.