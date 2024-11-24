Civil Air Patrol plane crash during Colorado training exercise leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

​

A Civil Air Patrol plane crash Saturday morning in Colorado left two people dead and a third “severely injured,” authorities said.

The occupants of the Cessna 182 were participating in a search and rescue training exercise when the plane went down in a wooded area of Larimer County, the Civil Air Patrol confirmed to Fox News Digital.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, members, and friends affected by this tragic event,” Maj. Gen. Regena Aye, national commander of Civil Air Patrol, said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. “Our members serve because they care about America’s communities. Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed to ensuring their safety and security.”

The statement continued, “Civil Air Patrol will cooperate fully with the National Transportation Safety Board in the investigation to learn more about the factors that contributed. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our members, communities, and partners, who have expressed support during this difficult time.”

The Civil Air Patrol said the names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that it received a report of a crash in rugged terrain near Storm Mountain around 11:12 a.m.

The Civil Air Patrol is the official civilian auxiliary of the Air Force.