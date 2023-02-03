Clancy killings: Emergency hearing set for mom accused of strangling 3 kids amid ‘zombie’ drug claim

​

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

An emergency hearing has been scheduled for Friday afternoon in the case involving Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three children last month, the woman’s attorney told Fox News Digital.

Kevin Reddington, an attorney representing Clancy, wrote in an email to Fox News Digital that a hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday regarding his emergency motion to allow a forensic psychologist to evaluate his client.

Reddington’s revelation comes after he told the Boston Globe on Friday that Clancy had been overmedicated, and he hired a toxicologist to review the strength of the dosages, the number of doses prescribed and how the medications interacted with each other.

“One of the major issues here is the horrific overmedication of drugs that caused homicidal ideation, suicidal ideation,” Reddington told the Boston Globe. “They [Lindsay and her husband Patrick] went to doctors repeatedly saying, ‘Please help us.’ This was turning her into a zombie … the medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top.”

Clancy still can’t get out of bed or walk, Reddington said.

He added, “They went through hell, and they didn’t come back.”

Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her three young children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and seven-month-old Callan, who died.

She is scheduled to appear virtually for her arraignment in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. while she will remain hospitalized. Her defense attorney will appear in person, a spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital.

The Duxbury mother of three, a former labor and delivery nurse, is recovering from an alleged attempt to take her own life as she faces at least eight criminal counts – two for murder, three for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and three more for strangulation.

Her husband, Patrick Clancy, called police around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 24, after Lindsay jumped from the window of the family’s Summer Street home in Duxbury, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

Rescuers arrived to find the three children inside the home “unconscious with obvious signs of trauma,” officials have said. Dawson and Cora were pronounced dead. Callan, the youngest of the three kids, was rushed to a local hospital but ultimately could not be saved.

Beth Stone, the DA’s spokesperson, did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for information about any new charges related to Callan’s death.

On Saturday, Patrick Clancy issued a statement via a GoFundMe page created to support him. He not only wrote about how his family “was the best thing that ever happened” to him, but also shared kind words about each of his children.

“I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan. I always reminded myself that each day with them was a new gift,” he wrote. “They gave me purpose, and I never took it for granted. There is now a massive void where that purpose once was.”

Clancy further described how his marriage with Lindsay was “wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened.”

“I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life,” he said. “We mutually understood the reality that people can have bad days, but we stuck to the rule that when one of us got lost, the other was always there to bring them home, always. She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted.”

He asked the public to forgive Lindsay as he had, he wrote.

“The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone – me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients,” he wrote. “The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

Lindsay Clancy appeared to have a picture-perfect life on social media, where she frequently shared photographs of her smiling family.

“So unbelievably thankful for this family and life,” she captioned a photo illustration shared in November 2020. “I feel like the luckiest mama in the whole wide world,” she wrote just days before Christmas in 2019.

But in other posts, not publicly available on Clancy’s Facebook page as of Monday, she described her battle with postpartum anxiety and her efforts to overcome the mental struggle, the Boston Globe reported.