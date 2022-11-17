Clinton-linked dark money group targets Twitter advertisers, Pelosi dethroned and more top headlines

​

CLIMBING THE SOCIAL LADDER – Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers as Elon Musk took over the platform. Continue reading …

OVERHEAD SPEAKER – Pelosi set to address her political future after Dems lose control of the House. Continue reading …

UNIVERSITY TRAGEDY – College president says murder of 4 students is ‘beyond comprehension.’ Continue reading …

‘DON’T FEEL SAFE’ – Student punished for speaking out about a male in girls’ locker room. Continue reading …

‘I’M LIBERATED’ – Musician has no regrets about leaving popular band after getting ‘canceled.’ Continue reading …

‘VOTERS SPOKE CLEARLY’ – Biden addresses Republican victory after party secures projected House majority. Continue reading …

‘NOT GOING ANYWHERE’ – McConnell emerges from Senate leadership vote with broad GOP backing. Continue reading …

SWITCHING SIDES? – Vocal lockdown critic voices he would vote Democrat over Trump in 2024. Continue reading …

‘COSTING US ELECTIONS – Paul Ryan says McCarthy will clinch speakership, anyone ‘not named Trump’ can beat Biden. Continue reading …

TAKING A CLOSER LOOK – NBC News must answer these 5 questions on the retracted Paul Pelosi attack story, writes Dan Gainor. Continue reading …

‘RECORD TURNOUT’ – Georgia elections chief takes victory lap on MSNBC after ‘remarkable’ election turnout. Continue reading …

SENATOR’S FRUSTRATION BOILS OVER – Dem senator frustrated over Yellen claiming ‘no basis’ to probe Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase. Continue reading …

‘LOOKING TO MAKE A SPLASH’ – Bankman-Fried brothers boast ties to Dem power players. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Donate money to Democrats and you can get away with almost anything. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – This lie could get millions of Americans killed. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Nancy Pelosi’s reign has officially come to an end. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Will GOP leadership implement a post-midterm blueprint for the future?Continue reading …

SHOW ME THE MONEY – FTX bankruptcy will offer a look behind crypto’s dark curtain. Continue reading …

GROWING PAINS – Actor shares message of faith and family in new film about adoption. Continue reading …

HISTORIC BUST – Following abrupt removal, Lincoln statue returns to Cornell. Continue reading …

INITIAL EXPERIENCES – Cuban born UPS driver celebrates receiving his ‘first paycheck in America.’ Continue reading …

“Let’s face it: Chuck [Schumer] does owe Mitch a heck of a lot. Eighteen Republicans led by McConnell made it possible for the Democrats to claim a bipartisan victory for that idiotic infrastructure bill. “

– LAURA INGRAHAM

