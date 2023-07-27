Coast Guard relieves North Carolina commander due to ‘loss of confidence’ in his judgement

​

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday relieved a commander over a “loss of confidence” in his judgment and his ability to fulfill his assigned duties.

Capt. Matthew Baer was relieved last month as the commander of the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina pending the results of an administrative investigation, USCG said.

Baer has temporarily been reassigned to the 5th Coast Guard District headquarters.

Assuming Baer’s duties as Sector North Carolina commander is Capt. Tim List.

‘HARD SIGHT TO SEE’: COAST GUARD CREWS INTERCEPT MIGRANTS AT SEA DESPERATE TO REACH US

USCG said List is responsible for leading a team of more than 1,300 active, Reserve, and Auxiliary Coast Guard women and men operating eight boat stations, three aids to navigation teams, two marine safety detachments, two sector field offices, and one cutter in an area spanning more 3,300 nautical miles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A release from USCG did not disclose details about what led to the decision to relieve Baer of his command.