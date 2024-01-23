Coast Guard rescues 20 fishermen stranded on Lake Erie ice floe

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a rescue operation on Monday to help save 20 people who were stranded on an ice floe on Lake Erie, officials said.

The group was stuck on the ice about half a mile off the shore of Catawba Island State Park near Port Clinton, Ohio, the Coast Guard said.

Rescuers responded around 10:20 a.m. to the initial call, deploying two Coast Guard airboats and a helicopter to help with the operation, Petty Officer Jessica Fontenette told The Associated Press.

The Coast Guard rescued nine people from the ice floe, while the Put-in-Bay Fire Department saved four others. The remaining seven stranded individuals were able to make it ashore using their own airboat, the Coast Guard said. No injuries were reported.

23 SKIERS AND SNOWBOARDERS RESCUED FROM VERMONT BACKCOUNTRY AFTER GETTING LOST IN FRIGID TEMPERATURES

The stranded group was described in local media as ice fishermen who ventured onto the ice floe.

Officials told the Fremont Messenger that a crack in the ice grew larger as strong winds pushed the ice floe, eventually turning the crack into a body of water and trapping the fishermen.

BODY OF TENNESSEE HKER MISSING IN SUBZERO TEMPERATURES RECOVERED BELOW 700-FOOT BLUFF

The Coast Guard issued a statement warning the public to exercise extreme caution around ice formations.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Ice floes are unpredictable and can quickly become hazardous, particularly in windy conditions or strong currents,” said Lt. Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer. “Always check local ice conditions before venturing out and be prepared for any emergencies.”