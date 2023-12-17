Coast Guard rescues Florida man from boat that nearly capsized amid ‘hazardous,’ stormy waters

​

The U.S. Coast Guard Jacksonville sector rescued a man whose 39-foot sailboat began taking on water in the Halifax River near the Ponce de Leon inlet in Central Florida Thursday night.

The man was able to notify the Coast Guard that his boat was aground in 22 mph winds and five to six-foot waves just before 10 p.m.

Watchstanders sent out an urgent marine information broadcast, notifying all mariners in the area and ordering the launch of a Coast Guard boat crew.

The crew was able to rescue the boater without any injuries.

“Marine conditions throughout Northeast Florida will continue to be extremely hazardous throughout the weekend,” said Cmdr. Nick Barrow, Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator. “All mariners are strongly encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and warnings, and take reasonable safety precautions to protect life and property.”

The man is expected to help coordinate the salvage of the boat.