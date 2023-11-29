Coast Guard searching Mississippi River for 4 missing ship crewmen

​

A search is underway along the Mississippi River for four crew members who have been missing from a Bangladeshi bulk carrier vessel for more than 15 hours, according to The United States Coast Guard (USCG).

The USCG says it is searching the river near Belle Chasse in Louisiana for the four missing crew members, all of whom are men.

A USCG helicopter and small boat are leading the search at the time of this reporting, the agency told Fox News Digital.

Fox 8 New Orleans was first to report the story and captured video footage of the search helicopter in operation earlier today.

The missing men are crew members of the Meghna Adventure, a bulk carrier with a Bangladesh flag.

The USCG was notified of four people in the water Monday at around 11 p.m. and that four crew members had not arrived at the vessel for muster, a standard safety drill.

The men are described as being of Bangladeshi nationality, aged 25, 29, 30 and 47. All men are described as having dark hair and brown skin.

The USCG did not immediately disclose the crew members’ names.

Belle Chasse is on the west bank of the Mississippi River. Bangladesh is a country South Asia.