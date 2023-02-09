Coast Guard suspends search for missing ice climber who fell from cliff into Lake Superior

​

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing ice climber who fell into Lake Superior from a cliff in Michigan as dangerous weather conditions hampered efforts to find the man, officials said.

The 32-year-old man was climbing with a friend Tuesday afternoon in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when he fell from a cliff along the shore, the Coast Guard said.

The missing man was identified as James Bake of Gaylord, Michigan, according to local news outlets.

Officials received a report of the fall around 5:15 p.m. and launched a response along with the National Park Service, Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals and Alger Country Rescue 2.

The Coast Guard sent an ice rescue team from Station Marquette and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Traverse City to join the search.

However, officials said difficult weather conditions stopped the ice rescue team from launching. Meanwhile, the helicopter continued the search but could not spot the missing man.

The Coast Guard Great Lakes called suspending its search “one of the most difficult decisions” the agency has had to make.

The National Park Service said it will continue to search the waters from land.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes said crews in Michigan and Wisconsin rescued 25 people stranded on ice floes in the Great Lakes amid unsafe ice conditions.