Colorado dentist flew to Florida to arrange sex with a mother and daughter, 8: prosecutors

A Colorado dentist is facing charges after he attempted to entice a mother and her 8-year-old daughter into having unlawful sex, federal prosecutors say.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, 49-year-old Dr. James Jason Atha is accused of messaging someone he believed to be a mother about sexually grooming her 8-year-old daughter. Unbeknownst to Atha, he was messaging an undercover Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Investigations agent.

In the investigation, which began in October 2023, the agent assumed an online persona in an online message app centered around “taboo” sex, family incest and child pornography, court documents say.

On Oct. 3, 2023, the undercover DHS agent allegedly received a message from Atha with a description of his sexual fantasies.

In the initial messages between the agent and Atha, the Colorado dentist allegedly admitted that he would “love to find mother daughter to play with.”

Atha continued chatting with the undercover agent, who shared how they groomed the 8-year-old with sexual toys, court records show.

“That’s a beautiful thing,” Atha said, according to court documents. “I would soooo love to be part of that!”

When asked by the undercover agent in another conversation whether he had sex with a mother and daughter duo before, Atha replied, “[U]nfortunately no,” according to court documents.

“I have had so many of what I thought were opportunities, only to get ghosted when it got down to it,” he said, per court documents.

Court documents revealed that Atha requested pictures of the mother and her 8-year-old daughter while also using sexually illicit language to describe having sex with the minor.

In later correspondence, Atha is accused of admitting that he found his “dream” with the mother and daughter duo.

“I think I pretty much found it with you,” he allegedly said. “A mom who is totally into it and has already kinda groomed her but willing to give me some say. And that mom is good-looking.”

In July, Atha told the agent that he would fly from Denver to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

In August, he arrived in Florida and was met by DHS agents who arrested him.

During the arrest, Atha allegedly admitted that he had flown to Florida to try to have sex with the fake woman and child.

Atha was charged with attempted enticement of a minor. On Aug. 22, he was indicted in the Southern District of Florida for attempted enticement of a minor and transportation of child pornography.

A trial date has been set for Oct. 7.

If convicted of the charged offenses, Atha faces a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison for attempted enticement of a minor and 20 years in prison for transportation of child pornography.

Atha’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment. Fox News Digital has also reached out to Alpine Dentistry, where he works.