Colorado dorm murders suspect was student at university, school says

The suspect arrested in connection to the shooting inside a dorm at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs that left two people dead was a student, the school confirmed to Fox News.

“On Monday morning, February 19, 2024, members of the Colorado Springs Police Department took a suspect into custody in connection to our investigation into the homicides on Friday, February 16, 2024, on the campus of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS),” the Colorado Springs Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter.

On Monday, just before 8 a.m., members of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Motor Vehicle Theft Unit located Nicholas Jordan, who is from Detroit, Michigan, in a vehicle. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

“Investigative efforts continue to indicate this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university,” the post continued.

The university told Fox News that Jordan was enrolled at the school at the time of the shooting. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, university police received a call that shots were fired from the Crestone House, a campus dormitory.

When officers responded to the room, they found a man and woman inside, later identified as 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado, and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado, who were both dead, each with one gunshot wound to the head.

The Coroner’s Office is currently working on the cause and manner of death, as both are being investigated as homicide.

Police said Sunday that the primary focus of the investigation has been on the victims and pursuing justice for them and their families.

Fox News Digital’s Chris Eberhart and Greg Wehner contributed to this story.