Colorado driver tries to switch seats with dog in failed attempt to avoid DUI arrest, police say

Police in Colorado said a man tried to get out of a DUI arrest by attempting to “switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat.”

The incident happened late Saturday in Springfield, Colorado, after a vehicle was observed traveling 52 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone, according to investigators.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” the Springfield Police Department said in a statement. “The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving.

“The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer,” police added.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was captured around 60 feet from the vehicle following a brief foot chase.

“It was discovered that the male was driving from Las Animas to Pueblo and got lost in Springfield,” police said. “The male party was also found to have two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo.”

The Bent County Sheriff’s Office then arrived to assist and the suspect “was medically cleared at [a] hospital and then booked into the Baca County Jail for his warrants.”

Police say he has now been charged with “Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest.”

As for the dog, it “does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning,” the Springfield Police Department said.

“The dog was given to an acquaintance of the driver to take care of while the party was in jail,” police added.

A police Facebook post announcing the arrest drew numerous comments from the public asking investigators to release the bodycam footage.

“I wished my dog could reach the pedals,” one user wrote.

