Colorado man dead in single-engine aircraft crash near small airport

A single-engine aircraft crashed in Colorado near a small airport and killed the pilot, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirmed that shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 a small, single-engine plane near Meadow Lake Airport near Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County.

According to deputies, the El Paso County Hazardous Material Team and the Falcon Fire Department responded and found one adult man, believed to be the pilot of the aircraft, dead upon arrival.

Police said The National Transportation Saftey Board (NTSB) is taking over the investigation about the incident.