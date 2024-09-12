Colorado Panera Bread employee uses pan to break up wild brawl: video

​

A video has captured an apparent Panera Bread worker hitting an unruly customer with a pan in an effort to break up a wild brawl that erupted at one of the chain’s locations in Colorado.

Footage of the incident – which happened Tuesday at the Panera location in Glendale, according to KDVR – begins with an individual knocking items off a counter and appearing to tell staff in the back to “give me the f—ing phone!”

“Hey, come on, get out of here,” a male bystander is heard telling the individual, who then turns around and directs a racial slur at him.

The customer then asks again for a phone, to which a woman replies, “No one has your phone.”

“Hey come on, grow up, stop it, get out of here,” a male voice says before the customer starts knocking over more items.

The customer then starts walking over to the registers and the male bystander is seen pushing them in the back. The individual turns around and knocks him to the ground and a physical struggle ensues, involving a third person inside the restaurant.

During the brawl, a woman wearing a green apron – who appears to be a Panera worker – is seen whacking the unruly customer with a pan.

“Call the police on this guy,” a man says.

The witness who captured the video, Natalie Wiersma, told KDVR that “the next guy actually kind of saved that guy from getting attacked further and tried his best to hold them down.”

Regarding the worker who was seen swinging the pan, she said “my personal hero.”

“That I think was very effective,” Wiersma added.

Glendale Police told the station that one person received minor injuries during the incident and the customer has not yet been found after leaving the store.

Panera Bread and the Glendale Police Department did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.