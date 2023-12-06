Commercial plane makes emergency landing after ‘potential threat’ reported on board aircraft: FBI

​

A commercial plane in Florida was forced to make an emergency landing hundreds of miles away from its final destination after a possible threat was reported.

Officials say that Breeze Airways Flight 717 left Orlando International Airport on Tuesday afternoon and was scheduled to fly to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, but was diverted to Jacksonville, Florida, just over an hour into the flight, where it made an emergency landing.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Jacksonville field office told Fox News Digital that a “potential threat” was reported on board the aircraft, prompting the emergency landing.

“Agents are currently questioning those involved, but there is no information so far to indicate that any legitimate threat existed,” the FBI spokesperson said.

FAMILY OF 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL SUES AMERICAN AIRLINES AFTER FLIGHT ATTENDANT ALLEGEDLY PUT CAMERA IN BATHROOM

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the airline’s “crew reported a disturbance” onboard the Airbus A220.

PARENTS SAY AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANT PUT HIDDEN CAMERA IN BATHROOM TO RECORD DAUGHTER: ‘DISGUSTING’

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority also said in a statement that an “incident on-board the aircraft” caused the plane to divert.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Breeze Airways for comment.