Congress denied access to crucial Trump protection plan screams ‘cover your a– mode’: expert

​

BUTLER, Pa. — Congress was denied access to the integral Ops Report that details the protection plan for former President Trump’s rally, according to a lawmaker who was at Wednesday’s FBI briefing and spoke to Fox News Digital on the condition of anonymity.

Paul Mauro, an attorney and retired NYPD inspector, said the Ops Report “should detail who was supposed to cover the area of the roof that (Thomas Matthew) Crooks fired from.”

“If there was no Ops Plan done, or if it didn’t cover that rooftop, whoever signed off on it failed badly,” Mauro said.

The detailed, written plan was in the hands of the FBI as of Thursday afternoon, according to Mauro, who said the information came from a source “I absolutely, 100% trust.” The FBI declined to comment.

FOLLOW LIVE UP-TO-MINUTE DETAILS OF ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION

Somehow, Crooks, 20, fell through the cracks, despite several reported sightings as early as an hour before he opened fire on a crowd of people in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

One bullet nicked Trump’s ear, and may have killed him if Trump didn’t move his head at that exact moment.

WATCH: POLICE SEARCH FOR EXPLOSIVES IN CROOKS’ VAN

A beloved former fire chief, Corey Comperatore, died while shielding his wife and daughters from a hail of bullets, and two other men were seriously wounded.

“This was something very, very badly planned,” Mauro said. “Just the idea that they had Trump in a car, and couldn’t get the car off the grounds because it was locked is unbelievably irresponsible.”

Typically, there’s a dedicated hospital car and an evacuation plan with a driver who knows a direct route to the hospital, Mauro said.

That “tells me that this thing was done very casually, very under resourced and there was no managing mind over the whole thing,” he said.

FBI’S UPDATE ABOUT TRUMP SHOOTER’S MOTIVE, LAWMAKER CALLS ‘BULL—-’

“There wasn’t an incident commander. Nobody was really in command. Maybe on paper, there probably was, but whoever it was was asleep at the switch.”

Mauro said they were lucky Trump didn’t sustain a more serious injury.

Now that lawmakers are being blocked from seeing the report, and the Secret Service was quick to point the finger at the local police, it screams they’re in “cover your a– mode,” he said.

“There’s a lot of culpability, and this idea that, oh, the locals blew it, that idea is already starting to fall apart.”

LIVE UPDATES: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION

After 26 seconds of gunfire, Crooks was “neutralized” on the roof that was about 150 yards away from the podium where Trump stood when he was shot.

Nearly a week after the shooting, there are many unanswered questions and apparent lapses in planning and/or execution.

WATCH: REPORT ON FORMER CHIEF COREY COMPERATORE

The next step is Monday’s House Oversight Committee hearing, where lawmakers will question Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who agreed to comply with the committee’s subpoena.

The Oversight Committee is led by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.).

TRUMP CALLS FAMILY OF VICTIM JAMES COPENHAVER

“It is good that Comer immediately announced that he would have oversight looking at this, and that he was going to be using the House’s subpoena power because you need somebody looking over the shoulder of the task force investigating this,” Mauro said.

“Realistically, they can say they’re doing it in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police, blah, blah, blah, but the FBI is doing this, and I’m sorry … I don’t trust their leadership.”

He said there’s been way too many failures of late, and he said it’s imperative to have someone looking over their shoulder during the investigation.

Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General began its “review to examine the process implemented by the United States Secret Service (USSS) to secure” the July 13 political campaign event.

They’re also reviewing the Secret Service Counter Sniper Team “preparedness and operations.”

“Our objective is to determine the extent to which the Secret Service Counter Sniper Team is prepared for, and responds to, threats at events attended by designated protectees,” the DHS OIG said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The office “continues to consider other reviews related to USSS (United States Secret Service) programs and operations that may arise. DHS OIG will coordinate its reviews with other law enforcement partners, as appropriate.”