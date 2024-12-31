Connecticut man allegedly killed a mother, her infant son over $400 she owed him for renting car

​

A Connecticut man facing multiple charges in the deaths of a mother and her infant son allegedly killed them over money the woman owed him.

New details were released about the November arrest of Lance “Macho” Morales, 23, following his first appearance in a Hartford, Connecticut, courtroom on Monday.

Morales is accused of killing 20-year-old Jessiah Mercado and her 4-month-old son Messiah Diaz in a drive-by shooting on Nov. 19.

An arrest warrant alleged Morales opened fire on the car the two were in because Mercado owed him $400 for using his Mazda SUV, The Associated Press reported.

He was charging her $100 a day to rent the vehicle, and she reportedly fell behind on the payments.

Before the deadly shooting in broad daylight, an exchange took place between Morales and Mercado, in which she told him her infant son was inside the SUV. A witness told police that Morales said he didn’t care, The AP reported.

Two other people were inside the car during the brazen crime, but only one of them was wounded.

Morales’ firearm was believed to be fully automatic, according to the arrest warrant.

A massive four-day manhunt took place for Morales following the deadly shooting, and he was ultimately arrested in Puerto Rico on Nov. 23. He was extradited to Connecticut on Saturday.

Morales is charged with two counts of murder, assault and other crimes, and is facing life in prison without parole if convicted.

He was ordered to be held on $5 million bail during Monday’s court hearing.

