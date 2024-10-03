Connecticut man punches pregnant woman in violent carjacking attempt at Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru

​

A Connecticut man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman while attempting to steal her vehicle.

The East Haven Police department released a statement Wednesday following a report of an attempted carjacking in a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 1 when William Rodriguez, 28, pulled into the parking lot directly in front of the victim’s car, according to authorities.

Rodriguez then allegedly exited his vehicle and climbed into the passenger side of the woman’s car and demanded her keys. When she refused to surrender her keys, Rodriguez then began punching the woman, who was four months pregnant, before she could escape the vehicle and run inside the restaurant to seek help.

An employee working inside the drive-thru witnessed the assault and notified two coworkers, who then ran outside and restrained Rodriguez, who was attempting to flee in the victim’s vehicle, according to the police statement.

When officers arrived at the scene, Rodriquez continued to struggle and after being taken into custody he bit a medic’s hand.

The vehicle in Rodriguez’s possession at the time of the assault, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, had been reported stolen previously.

Rodriguez faces multiple charges of Breach of Peace, 2nd Degree Assault on Emergency Medical Personnel, Robbery in the 3rd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, Assault on a Pregnant Person, Assault in the 3rd Degree, Interfering with an Officer and two counts of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond for the charges, in addition to multiple outstanding arrest warrants totaling $475,000 and two outstanding warrants from CSP Troop A and Troop I.

The East Haven Police Department released a statement thanking the work of the fast food chain’s employees.

“The East Haven Police Department commends the quick and courageous actions of the Dunkin’ Donuts employees, who helped bring this dangerous situation under control,” said the police.

Rodriguez was transported to court this Wednesday morning where he will be arraigned.