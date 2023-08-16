Connecticut man seen brutally attacking police officer with hammer on body camera

​

A female Connecticut police officer was ferociously attacked by a hammer-wielding man, police said.

The Middletown Police Department said that on Saturday, August 12 at 6:33 p.m., authorities received a complaint about noise and breaking glass on a residential street.

Detective Karli Travis, who runs the Middletown Police Cadet Program and serves in the patrol division, was the first officer who responded to the call. She approached the resident on foot and police said that she immediately noticed that the suspect, 52-year-old Winston Tate, was wielding a blunt object.

In a press conference on Tuesday, August 15, Chief Eric McCallister of the Middletown Police Department said that Travis calmly asked Tate to drop the object, a metal hammer, to the ground.

He refused, despite the officer repeatedly insisting that Tate does so.

“Can you put that down, please,” Travis is heard calmly saying in body camera footage, released by the Connecticut Office of Inspector General.

“No!” Tate is heard barking back.

As Travis radioed for backup from her colleagues, Tate is seen in body camera footage charging towards her, wielding a hammer.

Body camera footage shows violence immediately ensue as Tate tackles the police officer and the pair begins thrashing around.

Chief McCallister said that the detective attempted to distance herself from her attacker and continued telling the suspect to put the hammer down. Travis eventually takes out her handgun and begins rapidly firing at Tate.

Police said that she was “fighting for her life,” while Tate repeatedly beat her with the hammer.

“Stop,” Travis is heard yelling as Tate continues to beat her with the metal weapon.

After firing additional rounds towards her attacker, Tate retreated back inside his residence, authorities said. Backup officers arrived and swiftly surrounded the residence where Tate was immediately arrested.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated. Detective Travis was also injured from the hammer attack, and she was taken to the hospital, but later release that evening with minor injuries.

Chief McCallister called her actions an “extreme act of heroism.”

Police said Tate was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, assault on public safety personnel, and interfering with police.

He was held on a $500,000 bond. Tate is due in court on October 3.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing by the inspector general’s office.