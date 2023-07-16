Connecticut shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 in critical condition, including girl, 17

​

A “targeted” shooting in a residential area of Hartford, Connecticut, Saturday afternoon has left one man dead and three others, including a 17-year-old girl, in critical condition, according to police.

Police said in a press conference that the shooting happened at an apartment on Maple Avenue where officials were conducting a search warrant.

The motive isn’t known at this point and no arrests have been made yet, police said.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert described it as a “mutual combatant” situation, meaning “some of the shooters were shot as well.”

Police responded to the scene after callers reported the 17-year-old had been shot.

Another victim was found nearby after he crashed his car and two others were transported to a hospital after police found them on another street. One of the men taken to the hospital was later pronounced dead, police said.

No other information was immediately available.