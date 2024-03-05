Connecticut university dorm fire forces dozens of students into temporary housing

​A dorm fire occurred on Monday at Central Connecticut State University, resulting in the relocation of 60 students to temporary housing.The fire started around 6 p.m. on the first floor of F. Don James Hall, according to the university.The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal.

The started around 6 p.m. on the first floor of F. Don James Hall, the university said.

Sprinklers helped prevent flames from spreading, and firefighters put the fire out within minutes, the university said.

Students evacuated from the eight-story dormitory building were taken to the Memorial Hall and student center on the New Britain campus while the university secured temporary housing at a hotel.

“The university is grateful everyone is safe,” university President Zulma Toro said. “The students did exactly what they should in a situation like this and we are working on making them comfortable in a new space.”

Students were permitted to return to James Hall after 9 p.m. to gather their belongings. Students with first floor doors were then being shuttled to the hotel, while students on the second through sixth floors were able to chose if they wanted to go to the hotel, the university said in a social media post.

The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.