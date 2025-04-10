Convicted killer mistakenly freed from Georgia jail, DA says

​

A convicted killer is on the run after he was mistakenly freed from a Georgia jail two weeks ago, a local district attorney has confirmed.

Kathan Guzman was arrested in August 2022 for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and necrophilia in the strangling death of his then-girlfriend, Delila Grayson. She was 19 at the time.

Guzman was convicted in 2024 on the felony murder and aggravated assault charges, and sentenced to life in prison.

However, on March 27, a paperwork error allowed Guzman to walk out of the Clayton County jail a free man.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen told Channel 2 News the release was “the result of a training failure and his workers not paying attention.”

“I am not happy about this mistake made by a sheriff’s office employee,” Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley told 11Alive. “My staff worked hard to get justice for the victim’s family and to make our streets safe and we are just disappointed.”

Mosley celebrated Guzman’s conviction just last year.

“We hope this conviction brings some measure of closure for the loved ones of Ms. Grayson, Mosley said in a release upon his conviction. “Our office is committed to holding perpetrators of such violent acts accountable and ensuring the safety of Clayton County’s residents.”

Now, the hunt for Guzman is on.

The U.S. Marshals Service has been contacted to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in recapturing Guzman, according to 11Alive.

“We hope the sheriff’s office catches him soon,” Mosley told Fox 5 Atlanta. “We are sad and upset about this incident.”

Grayson’s mother, Christina Grayson, spoke out about Guzman’s accidental release.

“The DA promised me that he would never get out,” she told FOX 5. “They looked me in my face, and they promised me that he would never get out. I had nothing to worry about. And he’s out free.”

“We’re talking about somebody that is trained in MMA,” she said. “He is a trained killer with his hands, and he looks nice and friendly. No one is safe. The public is not safe.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Clayton County for comment.