Corey Comperatore’s family speaks out after fallen firefighter impersonated on Facebook

BUTLER, Pa. – Scammers on social media are attempting to impersonate the grieving family of Corey Comperatore, the fallen firefighter who was killed at the former President Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

A representative of the Comperatore family shared with Fox News Digital that the family is appalled after learning that someone was impersonating the family and asking for donations.

“The recent news about a fake Facebook account impersonating the family of Corey Comperatore and asking for donations is appalling and reprehensible,” the representative said.

Helen Comperatore and their two daughters, Allyson and Kaylee, were left picking up the pieces after Corey died while protecting his family at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13.

“Helen and the girls continue to find comfort and peace through the heartfelt messages of encouragement from people around the world,” the representative said. “They are grateful for the countless prayers and asked that I share their deepest appreciation for all the kindness.”

“It is a sad state of our human existence when the Comperatore family is forced to respond to online scammers who have ill-intent, trying to take advantage of deep family pain,” the representative said. “Healing is what all Americans should be striving towards. Be a good neighbor. Be involved in your church community. This is what the family will be doing as they come to grips with their new normal.”

“All they ask is for your continued prayers and privacy,” the representative said.

A family representative said that it is “only through the strength of God” that the family will heal from the loss of their husband and father.

“It is only through the strength of God that Helen and the girls will heal from the tremendous loss of their beloved husband and father,” they said.

Comperatore, 50, was shot during an assassination attempt against the former president.

“Above all, Corey was the quintessential family man and the best girl dad,” his obituary states. “His love for his wife Helen Comperatore was a testament to the power of partnership and devotion. Together, they raised two daughters, Allyson and Kaylee Comperatore, who will carry forward his spirit of compassion.”

Trump commemorated the fallen firefighter at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, with Comperatore’s firefighter jacket and helmet displayed on stage.

“He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets… what a fine man he was,” Trump said during his RNC speech on Thursday. “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others.

“This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Meta, the parent company of Facebook, for comment.

