Cousins arrested after bizarre incident involving possible pipe bomb, machete outside NYC police precinct

Two cousins were arrested Wednesday after a bizarre incident involving a machete and a possible pipe bomb unfolded outside a New York City police precinct.

The New York Police Department said the two men pulled up in a car to the 25th Precinct in East Harlem just before noon.

The driver of the car told officers he had been attacked by the other man with a machete. Police found the weapon in the car and took the suspect into custody.

Police said the victim then told them there was an explosive device in the car. Police found what they called a “potentially viable improvised explosive device.”

Fox News Digital obtained a photo of the rather large device.

The NYPD bomb squad was then called in to investigate.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, police said they were still working to determine if the device was operational.

Deputy Chief Jason Huerta of the NYPD’s Counter Terrorism Division said the suspect who was in possession of the device was “rambling on about about incoherent ideas and paranoia.”

Police said both men involved in the incident had between 10 and 20 arrests, but no recent arrests within the last five to 10 years.

Authorities added that the incident does not appear to be motivated by terrorism, or political in nature.

“At this time, it looks like it was basically a domestic dispute. The person in possession of the device had potential emotional issues. That’s what it looks like to us at this time.”