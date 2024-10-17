‘Coward’ allegedly kills mother of his children and her boyfriend in Texas, Amber Alert issued

​

A Venezuelan national has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons after allegedly shooting the mother of his three children and her boyfriend in Texas on Monday.

According to Austin Police, officers responded to a double homicide on the morning of October 14 in the 1800 block of Burton Drive where they discovered a male and female deceased in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Sherles Gregorio Machado-Hernandez, 31, has been charged in the murder of Francis Anseume-Corredor, 27, and Bryan Flores Alvarez, 19, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

An Amber Alert was issued for Francis Anseume-Corredor’s three children as they were unaccounted for at the time of their mother’s death. Since the shooting, they have “been located and are safe,” according to police.

Austin Police referred to Sherles Gregorio Machado-Hernandez as the “common-law husband” of Francis Anseume-Corredor in a news release. Two of the children of Anseume-Corredor’s are fathered by Machado-Hernandez. The two still lived together, according to detectives.

“We have a coward who killed the mother of his children and left three children motherless,” said Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis in a press conference.

According to the release, Machado-Hernandez was caught on surveillance video shooting Anseume-Corredor and Alvarez in their vehicle around 3:30 that morning outside the latter’s apartment building.

After the two bodies were discovered by APD, an Amber Alert was issued for Anseume-Corredor’s three children. According to police, the children were soon discovered safe with Machado-Hernandez’s brother.

Authorities soon found Machado-Hernandez hiding in the back of his brother’s vehicle, a black Kia SUV, after attempting to evade police by changing cars. While attempting to locate their suspect, police referred to Machado-Hernandez as “armed and dangerous.”

Machado-Hernandez is currently being held in Travis County Jail on $2 million bail. These are considered 2024’s 51st and 52nd homicides in Austin.

Austin Police Department did not return Fox News Digital’s inquiry regarding Machado-Hernandez’ immigration status.