Crazed woman accused of shooting infant while screaming ‘F— your baby’ is arrested: police

A woman accused of opening fire on a baby and his parents at point-blank range, striking the child in the leg, in a shocking caught-on-camera incident has been arrested, with police saying the terrifying incident stemmed from an outstanding $100 drug debt.

The woman, Dominique Billups, 28, was arrested Friday hours after police posted a spine-chilling video of the incident online.

The shocking video allegedly shows Billups walking up and shooting at the family outside a home on the 4000 block of Meridian Street at around 5:50 p.m. Thursday in Holmesburg, a neighborhood in the Northeast section of Philadelphia.

The parents are next to the baby, who is in a stroller, and Billups allegedly fires two shots at the father, who runs for cover. The parents have been blurred out in the police video.

Billups then walks up alongside the mother, who’s pointing at the child, before the woman fires a third shot at blank range at the parent.

“My baby!” the child’s mother shrieks out in horror as the baby cries out, the footage shows.

“F— your baby, b—-!” the shooter screams at the mother before stuffing the gun in her top and walking away.

Police say the 7-month-old child was shot in the leg and a good Samaritan brought him to Nazareth Hospital before he was moved to Jefferson Torresdale. He is in good condition, police said.

Strangely, the parents were not at the scene when the police arrived and were also not at either hospital.

Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said that was because the parents have outstanding warrants for nonviolent offenses. They were later found unharmed a few blocks away from the shooting scene.

The mother of the child is a juvenile while the father is an adult.

“That video is very disturbing… it looks like this stems from a $100 narcotics debt,” Rosenbaum said at a Saturday press briefing announcing Billups’ arrest.

Rosenbaum says she’s been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other crimes.

He said the father was the initial target of Billups and that they appeared to have had an argument down the street a short time prior.

The parents don’t live on Meridian and residents say they don’t know them, Fox 29 reports.

“I’m upset for the neighbors, this area is not known for violence. It’s sad,” Rosenbaum said.

He added that the video was key to apprehending Billups and highlighted the importance of the public providing footage to police.

Police initially put out the video and described the suspect as a heavyset black female with long dreadlocks.

They said she was last seen running toward the 4000 block of Lansing Street in a black sweatshirt with a large front graphic, light blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

She was arrested at a home on Friday and police searched that address and another, where they recovered a magazine with 11 “various” bullets.