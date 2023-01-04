Craziest Exes of 2022: Ashes, Assaults, and Hollywood Trials

​

Stolen cremation ashes, burnt houses, and stalking were some of the events committed by this year’s most infamous exes.

Stolen Ashes, broken hearts.

Traditionally when someone is cremated they tend to remain put, but that wasn’t the case for one South Carolina woman who came home to find her house ransacked and her mother’s ashes missing.

Jackson Rutland, 19, contacted his ex around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday to inform her he had taken some of her mother’s ashes. The ex was not home at the time, as she had spent the night at a friend’s house.

According to the arrest warrant, Rutland was intending to sell the ashes for heroin money. How he intended to facilitate this exchange is unclear.

The man faces charges of destruction, desecration or removal of human remains as well as burglary, according to jail records.

Fires of Passion

Facetime. Is. Dangerous. When Senaida Soto, 23, was Facetiming her boyfriend he received a notification on the phone from an unknown woman. Naturally she took that personally and elected to burn his house down.

The homeowner told authorities that Soto broke in, set the house on fire, and stole several items. While the house was on fire, Soto reportedly texted her boyfriend: “I hope your house is okay.”

The fire ultimately caused more than $50,000 worth of damages and Soto is charged with burglary habitation-force – a second-degree felony – and arson – a first-degree felony.

The woman who was the flash point for all of this? A relative of the victim.

Are you sharing your location?

Gaylyn Morris, 26, was arrested early June after reportedly following Andre Smith to Tilly’s Pub in Indianapolis by using an Apple AirTag and GPS.

Morris told a witness that she was Smith’s girlfriend and that he was cheating on her, according to investigators. Morris told the witness she was going to use an empty wine bottle to beat up the other woman.

Morris followed through and swung the bottle at the woman, but the attack was intercepted by Smith, according to an affidavit.

This continued to escalate when, upon Smith and Morris leaving the pub, Morris “pulled forward and clipped the victim (Smith), and he went down, at which time… (Morris) then backed over him and then pulled forward and hit him for the third time.”

Morris allegedly got out of the car and then tried to go after the other woman, who was still in the pub waiting for a food order, but police soon arrived on the scene.

Smith died as a result of his injuries and Morris is set to stand trial for murder.

Have you Heard the news?

While not the most criminal on our list, Johnny Depp’s and his ex-wife Amber Heard are certainly this year’s most infamous exes.

Johnny Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard Wednesday with a jury awarding him $15 million after a bombshell seven-week trial marked by shocking allegations of abuse leveled by both sides.

The jury found in favor of Depp on all counts, indicating that the seven-member panel did not credit Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Heard said that she was devastated by what she believed this verdict means for other women. “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” the statement read. “[The verdict] is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.”

Depp took the stand for four days and told jurors how his ex-wife hurled a vodka bottle at him that shattered on his hand and sliced off the tip of his finger during a 2015 brawl in Australia. Heard has denied it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heard accused Depp of dragging her nude body across broken glass then penetrating her with a liquor bottle in search of missing cocaine. Depp has denied it.

Regardless of the outcome of this trial, it is clear that Heard and Depp are better off as exes.