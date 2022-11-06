Customs and Border Patrol officers seize $18.6M in meth at Texas entry point: ‘Exceptional drug bust’

​

Officers at the south Texas border seized over $18.6 million in methamphetamine during an inspection at the Laredo Port of Entry on Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Saturday.

A CBP field officer assigned to the World Trade Bridge referred a 2010 International Pro Star tractor-trailer carrying paint buckets for secondary inspection when it tried to make entry at the port.

After a canine inspection and a non-intrusive inspection system examination, 2,033 pounds of meth was discovered within the shipment and seized by authorities.

Customs and Border Protection said the drugs had a combined street value of $18,694,838.

Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Albert Flores said officers at the entry point have “heightened their enforcement strategy” to help disrupt the flow of deadly, high-risk narcotics from entering the U.S.

“This exceptional drug bust was an outstanding operation that highlights CBP’s commitment in combating the crimes carried out by transnational criminal organizations,” Flores said.

During the last week of October, Laredo Field Operations Director Randy Howe tweeted CBP officers at the location seized 1,770 rounds of ammo, $407,208 in currency and made 40 arrests for various crimes.

Howe also tweeted 86,315 commercial cargo vehicles, 18,086 rail cars and 400,607 vehicles were recorded at the port of entry during that week.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.