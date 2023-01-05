DA blasts Louisiana cop charged in crash that killed two teenage cheerleaders: ‘Stop the damn pursuit’

​

A Louisiana police officer has been arrested and charged for the deaths of two high school cheerleaders after he slammed into their vehicle while in a high-speed chase with a suspect.

Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton announced the charges against officer David Cauthron on Sunday after he was arrested on a warrant. Cauthron faces two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring for the deaths of Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16. Maggie’s brother, Liam Dunn, was also reportedly critically injured in the crash.

“If it involves putting human life in danger, stop the damn pursuit. It’s just not worth the risk,” Clayton said Sunday, according to WBRZ. “That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence. The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts.”

“For these kids to not to have been able to start the New Year is inexcusable, but we’ll follow the facts first,” Clayton told the news outlet. “I just can’t put my arms around why [Cauthron] was driving at that rate of speed in pursuit of this vehicle. This officer is facing some serious issues.”

Cauthron was pursuing Tyquel Zanders, who was accused of stealing a family member’s vehicle, according to the Post. Cauthron was going nearly 90 miles per hour during the chase.

Witnesses say Cauthron ran a red light at the intersection where he struck Dunn and Gill, and that the light had been red for roughly 20 seconds, according to WBRZ.

Zanders kept driving after Cauthron’s crash, but was apprehended soon afterward when his car stalled, according to The Advocate. He faces two counts of manslaughter, theft of a motor vehicle, home invasion, and aggravated flight from a police officer.

“He put the chain of events into play,” Clayton told the outlet. “He’s responsible for all the reactions to his actions. He’s facing two counts, and if that poor kid doesn’t survive, he’ll face another.”

The Addis Police Department, which employed Cauthron, and the girls’ high school mourned their loss on social media.

“The Addis PD is deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred. We wish to offer our sincere condolences to the Dunn and Gill families,” the police department wrote.

Zanders, 24, faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted on his charges.