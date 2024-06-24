Dad of 13-year-old girl raped by illegal immigrant suspect breaks silence as locals lay into Dem politicians

​

A distraught New York City father is speaking out against President Biden’s border policy after his 13-year-old daughter was viciously raped in a public park in broad daylight by an illegal immigrant suspect.

The dad, whose name was withheld to protect his daughter’s identity, told the New York Post that “this is what happens” when illegal migrants are allowed across the border.

“The open border policy, I have never agreed with, because that just invites a lot of things that we don’t need,” he said. “And look what came in.”

“Look what happened to my daughter,” he said.

Look what happened to my daughter.

— Father of 13-year-old raped in Queens park by migrant suspect

ILLEGALS CHARGED WITH MURDER, RAPE AND KIDNAPPING IN A WEEK OF SHOCKING CRIMES ACROSS THE US

The 13-year-old’s father told the outlet that he has been “going through hell” since the attack.

“It just turned my world upside down, and the healing process has yet to begin… My mind is really swirling with all of the anger I have right now,” he said.

When asked about how his young daughter is doing following the brazen attack, he said, “”You can’t even imagine. So let’s just leave it at that.”

WATCH: TAKE DOWN OF MIGRANT BY GOOD SAMARITANS

The suspect, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, a 25-year-old illegal immigrant from Ecuador, allegedly approached the girl and a 13-year-old boy she was with, tied the two together, and raped the girl.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ARRESTED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT RAPE OF 13-YEAR-OLD IN NEW YORK PARK

The rape happened in broad daylight at Kissena Park in Queens, New York, on Thursday, June 13, at 3:30 p.m.

Police used surveillance footage from the park to identify Inga-Landi, with good Samaritans quickly identifying the suspect and tackling him in an epic takedown.

The father praised the group of neighbors, who recognized the suspect from a wanted poster, with about 10 people holding him down until police could arrive to arrest him.

“I would have done the same thing if it was someone else’s child… I definitely would have. No hesitation,” he said. “You don’t need someone like that walking around, driving around, biking around, looking for spots where he can be a predator.”

The father “thanked God” that he was not the one who had spotted the adult man who had “violated” his young daughter.

“Especially when you have a child that’s been violated viciously, the instinct that I have is… thank God I didn’t see this guy,” the father said.

Rep. Andrew R. Garbarino, R-NY, told Fox News Digital that “protecting American citizens” should be the Biden administration’s “top priority.”

“Our open borders continue to allow violent criminals into our communities and Americans are left to suffer the consequences,” he said. “What happened to this poor girl makes me sick and, unfortunately, she is far from the first to fall victim to a predator in the form of a criminal migrant who should have been turned away before entering this country.”

“No one should have to suffer what she and her family are currently going through,” Garbarino said. “Protecting American citizens must be our top priority and that means securing our border, expelling illegal immigrants, and empowering law enforcement to crack down on violent crime.”

“Protecting American citizens must be our top priority…”

— Rep. Andrew Garbarino

New York Young Republican Club President Gavin Wax told Fox News Digital that the 13-year-old’s rape is representative of the difference between President Biden and former President Trump.

“This week’s tragedy is not the first and will sadly not be the last tragedy involving illegal criminal aliens, many who are in this country to cause chaos, and to commit criminal heinous acts against innocent women and children and law-abiding American citizens,” he said.

“This crisis is the epitome of the difference in policy and leadership between Joe Biden and Donald Trump,” Wax said. “Our prayers go out to the victims and our advocacy and our activism will be laser focused on the restoration of America First over America Last policies, on citizenship and national sovereignty being meaningful again, and on evicting squatter Joe Biden from the White House and re-electing Donald J. Trump as the 47th president of the United States of America. Anything short of that is the end to our constitutional republic.”

The rape of the 13-year-old girl in a public park came as migrant-related crime has continued to plague the nation as the Biden administration continues to grapple with illegal immigration.

An illegal migrant from El Savador was identified as the suspect in the murder and rape of Maryland mom Rachel Morin.

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FROM EL SALVADOR CHARGED WITH RAPE, KILLING OF MARYLAND MOM OF 5

Victor Martinez Hernandez, 23, was identified as the suspect in Morin’s death after her body was found on a trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Aug. 5, 2023.

Martinez Hernandez entered the U.S. illegally in February 2023, according to authorities. The following month, a woman and her 9-year-old daughter were attacked in a home invasion in Los Angeles. Martinez Hernandez is a suspect in that attack.

In Houston, police arrested two illegal immigrants from Venezuela accused of strangling a 12-year-old local girl and dumping her body in a creek.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, face capital murder charges in the death of Jocelyn Nungaray, city police said Thursday.

Both suspects illegally crossed the border through El Paso on separate occasions, sources told Fox News. Both had been captured by Border Patrol and released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In its monthly update Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 117,900 encounters between ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, a decrease of about 9% from the prior month.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News’ Michael Ruz, Bradford Betz and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.