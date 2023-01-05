Dallas police arrest suspect who allegedly shot at golfers on course, hid inside drainage ditch

​

A suspect accused of shooting at golfers on a Dallas golf course and hiding from authorities for hours inside a drainage ditch was subdued and taken into custody Wednesday with the help of a police robot.

Kevin Knowles, 31, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting at Grover C. Keeton Golf Course, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported, citing police.

Knowles allegedly crashed a stolen car near the golf course before approaching a group of players on the fourth hole, the report said.

“At some point in the transaction they ended up getting shot at by the gentleman, the gentleman stole the golf cart, and he tried to flee to the front entrance,” Ty Martinez, a golf pro at the course, told the station.

While police said no one was injured in the shooting, the suspect fled to a culvert where he tried to hide from law enforcement.

A SWAT team arrived and spent hours trying to negotiate with the suspect to turn himself in.

With negotiations appearing unsuccessful, police used a robot to throw a smoke bomb inside the culvert, forcing the suspect to flee into the open.

Officers quickly apprehended the suspect and took him to a hospital as a precaution, the report said.

No further details about the circumstances of the shooting or the alleged stolen car were immediately released.