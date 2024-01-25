Dallas police hunt gunmen who unleashed hail of bullets in shopping center shooting caught on video

​

Four gunmen jumped out of a red sedan and unloaded a hail of bullets on a Dallas shopping center while bystanders ate breakfast and engaged in idle chit-chat.

Security footage, which was released by Dallas police on Wednesday, shows four hooded and masked suspects running through the parking lot and unloading their weapons into an unsuspecting crowd.

Stephanie Sharpe’s brother, 51-year-old Moreland Smith, was there to eat breakfast when he died in the shooting. Jamarcus Irving, 22, was also killed.

“People were ducking and diving, other people. They didn’t care,” Sharpe told NBC 5 Dallas. “For me, it is still unreal. It’s been very difficult for me as a sister to lay my older brother down.”

The four suspects who terrorized the shopping center shortly after 9 a.m. two days after Christmas are still on the run a month later.

Dallas police released the security video on Wednesday and hope tips will pour in.

The shopping center seemed quiet as the gunmen drove a red Nissan Sentra into the parking lot while two men talked in the background.

The car stopped. The gunmen jumped out, and gunshots rang out.

Sharpe, who was at the scene on December 27, told the local news outlet that grief still has her in its grasp while law enforcements hunt down the killers.

“Somebody knows something,” Sharpe told NBC 5 Dallas, which reported that a memorial has grown where the two men were killed. “That is somebody’s friend, that is somebody’s child. Somebody knows something,” Sharpe said.

Dallas police offered a $5,000 Crimestoppers reward for any information.

The department asked anyone with information to contact Detective Silva at 214-608-2832 or [email protected].