Dallas police locate two monkeys in abandoned home after they were stolen from zoo

Police located two emperor tamarin monkeys at an abandoned home on Tuesday, one day after they were stolen from the Dallas Zoo.

The monkeys were found around 4:50 p.m. in a closet at the empty home in Lancaster, a Dallas suburb about 15 miles south of the zoo.

Police had received a tip that the monkeys were at the residence. Earlier in the day, detectives asked for the public’s help in identifying a man who might have information about the stolen monkeys.

The theft of the primates is the latest in a string of bizarre incidents at the Dallas Zoo, a sprawling 106-acre compound that is home to more than 2,000 animals.

A clouded leopard named Nova first escaped on Jan. 13 from her habitat, which had been intentionally cut open. As zoo officials investigated Nova’s escape, they found that the habitat for langur monkeys had also been tampered with.

Then on Jan. 22, an endangered vulture was found dead in its habitat under “unusual” circumstances.

Dallas police are investigating the incidents but no arrests have been made.

The tamarin monkeys were returned to the zoo, where veterinarians will examine them on Tuesday evening.