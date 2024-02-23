Dallas postal workers experience uptick in armed robberies, assaults

​

Postal workers in the Dallas area have been experiencing an uptick in armed robberies and assaults, and conditions have gotten so bad that federal authorities have opened an investigation.

According to the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), a union representing U.S. postal workers, around 2,000 letter carriers have been victims of armed robberies since 2020.

Recent incidents have included a USPS letter carrier who was robbed at an apartment complex in Far North Dallas.

Another worker was robbed a few weeks prior at the Sophia Apartments on Hudnall Street in Dallas. And in late December, another postal worker was robbed on Colonial Avenue in Dallas.

An award of up to $150,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspects’ arrest and conviction, per reporting from FOX 4.

On Thursday, the NALC held a rally in Dallas to raise awareness of the threats to worker safety.

“Letter carriers are rallying together to demand protection from violence and crime on the job NOW,” NALC posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “If you are in the area, please come out and stand with letter carriers as we continue to make our message loud and clear: #EnoughIsEnough!”

“We respect our employees’ rights to express their opinions and participate in informational picketing while off the clock,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Last May, USPS rolled out an initiative to crack down on mail theft, enhance employee safety, and strengthen consumer protections.

“As crime rises, so do the threats against our public servants,” Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy said in a May 2023 statement. “The men and women of the Postal Service are walking our nation’s streets every day to fulfill our mission of delivering mail and packages to the American people. Every Postal employee deserves to work in safety and to be free from targeting by criminals seeking to access the public’s mail.”